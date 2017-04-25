Franchot Visits Rock Hall, Honors Volunteer Fire Company

by

Peter Franchot, the Comptroller of Maryland, paid a visit to Rock Hall Wednesday, April 19 to recognize the 90th anniversary of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.

Greeting Franchot were Mayor Brian Jones, council members Brian Nespoor and Rosalie Keuchler, Town Manager Ron Fithian, District 36 Delegates Jay Jacobs and Jeff Ghrist, and a good turnout by volunteer firefighters, led by Chief Michael Pinder.

Franchot presented the company with a certificate recognizing the anniversary. He said that in addition to their bravery and community services, volunteers represent a large saving to the state, which would otherwise need to pay for firefighters and other emergency services throughout Maryland. In recognition of this, he gave each of the volunteers a brass medallion, a copy of one created to honor his father, a World War II veteran.

Franchot also took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of Rock Hall Restaurant week, April 22-29.

Following his firehouse visit, Franchot boarded the Rock Hall tram for a visit to several downtown businesses, including Hickory Stick, Java Rock Coffee House, Bayside Foods and Haven Harbor Marina. He stayed at the Hickory Stick a little bit longer to find and buy a gift for his wife and then had a cup of coffee at Java Rock across the street. He looked at the wine selection there but didn’t buy a bottle. At each stop he chatted with the business owners and gave them medallions recognizing their contribution to the community and the economy.

Following the tour, Franchot went to town hall, where he and local officials shared a lunch prepared by local restaurants and discussed ways to bring tourist business to the town, both for the Restaurant Week and other upcoming events. Rock Hall has several marinas and is a favorite spot for boaters during the summer tourist season.