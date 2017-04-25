Author of the Immortals’ Story to Speak at Historical Society’s Meeting

by

The Historical Society of Kent County is collaborating with Maryland chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) to gather information about the Maryland 400. These Marylanders, “gentlemen of honour, family and fortune” who became known as “The Immortals,” are credited with protecting the Continental Army in a battle that could have ended the American Revolution almost at its start.

That battle was fought in August, 1776, when the British attacked the patriot army that had been holding Brooklyn Heights. With fierce and repeated bayonet charges, the Maryland regiment prevented the British from crossing the East River into lower Manhattan and enabled the Continental Army to retreat and survive. The Battle of Brooklyn felled 256 of the Maryland 400, but its leaders regrouped and, along with battalions from Delaware and fresh recruits from Maryland, went on to fight in most of the key battles of the Revolutionary War. These included Trenton, Stony Point, Camden, Cowpens, Guilford Courthouse and Yorktown.

The Historical Society and SAR are seeking anyone who has relatives who served in, or fought alongside, the Maryland 400. The organizations want to gather both family stories and artifacts, such as letters and objects, related to that Maryland regiment and those battles.

On April 27, the bestselling military historian Patrick K. O’Donnell will speak to the Annual Meeting dinner of the Historical Society about the Maryland 400. Mr. O’Donnell’s 2016 book, Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution, was recently named one of the 100 Best American Revolution Books of All Timeby the Journal of the American Revolution.

Mr. O’Donnell will be joined by Major General James A. Adkins (ret.), Eastern Shore native and Washington College graduate, who in 2015 completed his 40-year U.S. Army career serving as Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. General Adkins will discuss the Sons of the American Revolution effort, which he is leading, to reclaim and do justice to the memory of the Immortals.

Anyone who has information about the Maryland 400 or is interested in attending the Society’s Annual Meeting dinner may call or email the Society president, Stephen Frohock at the Society, 410-778-3499, or director@kentcountyhistory.org