WC-ALL is Planning for Fall!

by

Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) has offered a wonderful selection of courses to the community for well over 20 years. There are well over 300 community members currently enrolled in WC-ALL’s Spring Semester. Many are retired people who enjoy stimulating discussions, sharing ideas and learning something new. Summer will arrive before we know it and then be gone in a flash; meanwhile WC-ALL is already planning for next fall.

Because organizing multiple classes on numerous subjects is a big task, the curriculum committee is now preparing the course lineup for the Fall Semester. Members of the general community are invited to submit proposals for classes they would be interested in teaching. The Fall Semester has two sessions; Session One runs from September 5 to October 13; Session Two from October 22 to December 8. Classes generally meet once a week on campus in the late afternoon, four to six times during a session, although off-campus venues are occasionally used to accommodate larger classes or for the rare morning or evening course. Courses may take a variety of forms—lectures, discussions, demonstrations, even off-campus excursions.

Instructors are volunteers as well as members of WC-ALL. Some are retired college professors who enjoy teaching just for fun; other instructors have been involved in interesting or unusual careers and take pleasure sharing their accumulated knowledge and insights with others. Lifelong hobbies and avocations also provide a great basis for developing a WC-ALL course that will appeal to like-minded enthusiasts. The field is wide open and the curriculum committee looks forward to hearing new course ideas from members of the community.

Proposals for courses for WC-ALL’s Fall Semester should be received no later than Thursday, June 1st. They may be submitted online, by email or regular mail to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620. For a proposal form or more information, please contact curriculum chair Ed Minch at ruby1638@atlanticbb.net or 410-778-0990 or WC-ALL administrator Sue Calloway at wc_all@washcoll.edu or 410-778-7221 during business hours (M,T, Th 9 to 12). See you in class!