Taste of the Town Set for May 7

One of Chestertown’s signature events, the 10th Annual Taste of the Town & County, will take place Sunday, May 7, noon to 3 pm in Fountain Park. Organized by the Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA), the affair pairs restaurants and diners, farms and chefs from throughout the county.

Attendees can sample a tantalizing variety of dishes prepared by local chefs and caterers who are encouraged to partner with local producers in sourcing ingredients. Prior offerings included cream of crab soup, gnocchi, pulled pork, beef brisket, oysters, beet napoleon, lemon pie and chocolate bread pudding. People’s Choice awards will be given to Most Creative, Best Use of Local Ingredients, and Most Flavorful.

This year, Taste of the Town is partnering with the Maryland Wineries Association to bring wineries from across the state to Chestertown. Wineries will work with chefs to develop perfect pairings of food and Maryland wines. The food and wine tasting pairings are included in the ticket price. Glasses of wine and separate wine tastings will be available for sale, as well as local beer.

Proceeds from the event and the popular raffle benefit the Samaritan Group of Kent County, which provides emergency shelter and other services for Kent County Maryland for those that find themselves in need and for whom no other source of assistance is readily available.

Advance pass tickets are $15, and are available at The Finishing Touch, 311 High St Chestertown or on line at www.TasteofChestertown.com through April 29. Admission at the door is $20.

The DCA is committed to maintaining a viable historic business district as an integral part of preserving the quality of Kent County life. For additional information, visit www.TasteofChestertown.com or call 443 480 1987.