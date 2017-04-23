Guided Kayak Tours at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center

by

The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) located at 600 Discovery Lane in Grasonville, Maryland has as its mission promoting stewardship and sustainability through environmental education and habitat restoration. CBEC is located on a peninsula offering visitors unique outdoor, recreational opportunities. Kayak rentals and Guided Kayak Tours allow visitors to glide around the Marshy Creek, Kent Narrows and Cabin Creek tributaries viewing underwater grass beds and acres of marsh and restored shoreline. Kayaking is one of the best ways to experience the wonders of these wetlands. Never been kayaking? Always wanted to kayak! Sign up for one of the monthly Guided Kayaks Tours from May-October. Courtney Leigh, CBEC’s Volunteer/Adult Education Coordinator and Certified Interpretive Guide, will guide you through basic kayak instruction and then will lead you on a paddle to explore the watershed of Marshy Creek. During the tour you will get the opportunity to encounter wading birds, waterfowl, and migratory raptors hunting the marshland. Other common sightings include otter, muskrat, terrapin turtles, mating cownose stingrays, schooling silversides, undulating jellyfish and slithery water snakes!

Tours are designed to give participants, beginners and intermediate levels, an introduction to the basic skills of kayaking. Paddling techniques, vessel orientation, loading and unloading, and kayaking safety will be covered. No experience is necessary. An estimated 2 hours of paddling time is scheduled. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

2017 Dates

Sunday, May 7 at 1:00pm

Thursday, May 18 at 5:30pm

Sunday, May 21 at 1:00pm

Thursday, June 1 at 5:30pm

Sunday, June 11 at 1:00pm

Thursday, June 22 at 5:30pm

Thursday, July 13 at 5:30pm

Sunday, July 16 at 1:00pm

Sunday, July 23 at 1:00pm

Thursday, August 10 at 5:30pm

Thursday, August 20 at 1:00pm

Thursday, August 31 at 5:30pm

Sunday, September 10 at 1:00pm

Thursday, September 21 at 5:30pm

Sunday, September 24 at 1:00pm

Thursday, October 5 at 5:30pm

Sunday, October 15 at 1:00pm

Thursday, October 19 at 5:30pm

To make reservations register on CBEC’s website form: https://www.bayrestoration.org/guided-kayak-tours/ or please email Courtney Leigh, cleigh@bayrestoration.org, for more information. The cost is $15 for CBEC members and $20 for non-members.

Once registered you will receive an email confirmation explaining pre-trip preparations. CBEC reserves the right to cancel any trip due to unsafe weather conditions or if the minimum participant amount has not been reached.