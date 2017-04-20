Garfield Center Open Auditions

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts seeks actors for “Short Attention Span Theatre” (our annual 10-minute play festival) and “Hey! Wait a Minute!” (One-minute plays).

Auditions will take place at the Garfield Center on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 2 @ 7pm

Thursday, May 4 @ 7pm

Sunday, May 7 @ 11am

Actors should be prepared to do cold readings from provided scripts. No experience is necessary.

Short Attention Span Theatre will run three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

Everyone is encouraged to audition. Those who are unable to attend auditions can contact the theater at 410-810-2060 to make other arrangements. Stage crew, set builders, set painters, costumers and assistant directors are also needed. Anyone interested in helping should stop by the Garfield during auditions to leave their contact information.

For more information, contact SAST producer Mark Sullivan at sast@garfieldcenter.org, or call 410-810-2060 or visit our website www.GarfieldCenter.org.

About Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST)

At the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre, playwrights, directors and actors who delight in the art of the 10-minute play are at it again! Short Attention Span Theatre offers an evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for just long enough. The plays will feature a multitude of actors, directors and authors, as well as the world premiere of original works by local playwrights.