Secondary Education in a World of Fake News, Incivility, and Alternative Facts with Gunston’s John Lewis

While it is fair to say that most adults in this country now struggle with such new cultural dynamics as fake news, incivility, and alternative facts, it could also be said that the role of educating younger people to prepare for these undesirable byproducts of the early 21st century is ten times more difficult. With students now facing hundreds of online news sources, social media sites, and a constant barrage of advertising and marketing aimed at their demographic, it is no surprise that teachers and schools have to work double time to instill values and critical thinking in teenagers for this new world.

The Spy has been curious about these new trends in the field of education and will be periodically checking with Mid-Shore school leaders about this added challenge, and we start this program with the headmaster of the Gunston School, John Lewis. We talk to John on how Gunston’s mission and curriculum prepare their graduates with essential life skills for this growingly deceptive world. We also talk about the health of private independent schools, a well as Gunston’s remarkable success story in the recruitment and retention of their student body over the last five years.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Gunston School please go here.