Sassafras River Association Reports on the Sassafras Report Card April 26

by

The Sassafras River Association will host its annual Sassafras River Report Card release on Wednesday, April 26 in the Banquet Hall of the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company. This family-friendly community event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

The Sassafras Riverkeeper will briefly report on the current health of the river based on water monitoring data collected throughout the watershed in the previous calendar year.

The audience will then embark upon a stunning photographic journey through osprey nesting season with the award-winning authors/photographers of Inside an Osprey’s Nest, Teena Ruark Gorrow and Craig A. Koppie.

Come hear the true story of Audrey and Tom, a pair of newly mated ospreys featured on the Chesapeake Conservancy’s osprey nest cam. Through an unlikely twist of events, biologists swap the ospreys’ unviable eggs with hatchlings from an ill-fated nest on Poplar Island. Witness the heartwarming account as the adult raptors become foster parents and care for the young, including a nest interloper.

Authors Gorrow and Koppie will have copies of their books, wildlife art, note cards, and puppets available for purchase and signing. A limited number of first editions of their award-winning book, Inside a Bald Eagle’s Nest, will also be available.

The event is generously sponsored by Gunther McClary Real Estate and SRA members and donors. No registration is required. Visit www.sassafrasriver.org for more information.