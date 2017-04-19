Recovery: Retreat House at Hillsboro Plans Spring Programs on AA and Meditation

by

The Retreat House at Hillsboro is hosting several events that are open to the public throughout the spring.

On Saturday, April 22, a half-day retreat, “Recovering Spirit: Fulfilling our Authentic Selves” will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This is the third retreat led by the Reverend Paul Gennett, Jr. and it will focus on the gift of living into a fulfilled recovering life through AA’s Steps 8-12. The session includes discussion and time for meditation. A light breakfast and lunch is provided. There is no charge for the retreat but a suggested donation of $25 would be gratefully accepted to cover expenses. Register at https://recoveringspirit3.eventbrite.com.

Beginning on Saturday May 6, the Rev. Marianne Ell will be leading worship services at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro MD. The service will begin at 5:30 PM. Rev. Ell is the most recent Rector at St. Paul’s, ending her time there in 1996. Her recent return to the area and love of the community and church have drawn her to this offering. Assisting her will be the Rev. Rachel Field, current assistant Director of the Retreat House at Hillsboro MD. All are welcome.

Weekly meditation classes will begin on Monday, May 8 at 5:45 p.m. These classes are designed for people who are challenged to make time for a meditation practice and for those who aren’t sure how to get a practice started. The 30-minute session, led by Retreat House spiritual director Francie Thayer, will include guidance for beginners. A peaceful space and pillows will also be provided. To sign up, send an email to info@retreathousehillsboro.org or call (410) 364-7042.

On Saturday, June 3, the Retreat House grounds will be open for a Neighborhood Barbecue from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Drinks, desserts, condiments and paper goods will be provided and grills will be set up. Guests are asked to bring meats and side dishes to share as well as blankets and lawn chairs. Some seating will be available. RSVP by Monday, May 29 to info@retreathousehillsboro.org or call (410) 364-7042.

Located on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland, the Retreat House is open for group retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, meditation and any who seek a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 364-7042, info@retreathouse.org, or visit us on Facebook.com/RetreatHouseAtHillsboro.

Photo caption: Francie Thayer, Director, Retreat House at Hillsboro will lead weekly half-hour meditation classes.