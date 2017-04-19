Kent School to Host Preschool Meet and Greet

by

Prospective parents and the public are invited to a Meet and Greet in the Little School at Kent School on Friday, April 21 at 9:00 am. Little School at Kent School serves three, four and five year-old children in a play-based learning environment that prepares young learners for success in Kindergarten and beyond.

The Meet and Greet session is designed for prospective parents and interested individuals to see the Little School program in action. Guests will have the opportunity to learn in detail about the School’s mission and approach to teaching preschool-aged children. Children are welcome to join their parent or guardian. The program begins at 9:00 a.m. with an overview and introduction in the Kent School Library. The session will continue in Little School where parents and guardians will be able to see students and teachers engaged in their morning routine. The program will conclude by 10:30 a.m.

The Little School curriculum focuses on phonological awareness, number sense, exploration and discovery through hands-on science activities, as well as Spanish, Physical Education, Music and Movement, Library and Reading Partners with Third Grade students. Julia Gross, Director of Little School said, “A distinction of the Little School at Kent School is our ability to take advantage of what the larger school has to offer. We go to Phys. Ed, Library, and Spanish. Our students have the opportunity to engage in all age-appropriate school activities and use its facilities, yet we have our own space specifically designed to meet the needs of preschool aged children.” Gross continued, “Our low student to teacher ratio allows us to get to know each student. Preschool aged children develop and reach milestones at different rates. Our job is to present new learning opportunities at the right time for each individual child. We have a lot of fun in the process. Little School truly is a joyful place.”

To register for the Little School Meet and Greet email admissions@kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110. Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world. For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org.