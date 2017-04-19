Copp Named Emergency Preparedness Manager for UM Shore Regional Health

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) has announced that Elizabeth Copp, CHSP, CHEP, has been named Emergency Preparedness Manager effective April 2.

Copp will oversee the organization’s emergency operation plan, as well as facilitate the education of emergency procedures. In addition, she will continue to develop and monitor emergency management exercises across the system to determine the effectiveness of processes and ensure team member preparedness in emergency situations.

“Beth’s thorough knowledge of our facilities in our system and prior experience in the position makes her the ideal choice as Shore Regional Health’s new Emergency Preparedness Manager,” said Tamara Curry,Interim Director for Accreditation and Patient Safety. “She is well respected by her colleagues and we look forward to her beginning her new position.”

Copp began work at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown as support services coordinator in 2004. She also worked for Cecil County Public Schools as assistant in facilities for safety before returning to UM SRH. A graduate of University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business, she resides in Millington.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.