Sneak Preview: Get Ready for Four Hands on One Piano in Easton

Get ready for four hands on one piano,poerty by Robert Frost, and music by Brahms when the the Easton Choral Arts Artistic Director Wes Lockfaw conducts Johannes Brahms’s Liebeslieder Waltzes on April 28 and 29. Joining regular accompanist Rebecca Zinser on the four-hand piano accompaniment will be University of Maryland professor, Veronica Tomanek. Also on the program is Frostiana, a choral work based on the text of seven Robert Frost poems set to music by American composer, Randall Thompson. Fern Hill, a poem in three parts by Dylan Thomas with music by John Corigliano and Rene Clausen’s arrangement of Black is the Color of My True Love’s’ Hair will conclude the performance.



The concert will be held at Christ Church, Easton on Friday, April 28 and Sunday, April 30, 2017. Tickets are $25 general admission in advance, or $30 at the door. Students are admitted free (reservations required). Purchase tickets at EastonChoralArts.org. 410-200-0498.