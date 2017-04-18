Save the Date: Arbor Day Needs Volunteers

by

Bartlett Tree Experts, in collaboration with Broadleaf Tree Service and Anthony Tree Experts will be volunteering their services to the Chestertown Garden Club and the Town of Chestertown to celebrate Arbor Day on Tuesday, April 25 th . Broadleaf Tree Service and Anthony Tree Experts are both long-time local companies that have recently joined up with Bartlett Tree Experts. Together they will celebrate their commitment to caring for trees in the community by pruning the large oak and maple trees in the fountain park.

The public is invited to attend to witness the arborists’ professional prowess and skill in climbing and working within the tree canopies. The crews will be working to clean the crowns of the trees to remove dead wood, broken branches, rubbing limbs, and low hanging limbs. The pruning is intended enhance the health, physical structure, safety, longevity, and aesthetic value of the trees.

Attendees, please be advised that there will be barricaded work areas. To ensure the safety of the public, it is absolutely necessary that no one enters the designated areas.

For more information please contact Judge Anthony at (410) 778-3385 or Jonathan Cowherd at(410) 708-3702.