Michael Pugh to Succeed Jessica Coner as Clay Studio Manager

RiverArts is pleased to name Michael Pugh as the new Clay Studio manager. Jessica Coner, who has managed the studio since 2014, will continue to participate as an experienced potter and clay teacher.

Pugh, a seasoned educator, has taught science and math in the Baltimore public schools and special adult programs for the past decade. He and his partner, John Schratweiser, are in the process of moving to Chestertown permanently. His avocation has always been in pottery and the American craft tradition. He brings strong technical and aesthetic skills to RiverArts after years of study and work in his own studio.

The RiverArts Clay Studio provides equipment and workspace for potters through its Open Studio hours, as well as offering introductory classes for potters and sculptors through advanced workshops.

Pugh wrote, “Artisans are known for their celebration of community and peer support.” He is a welcome addition to RiverArts and the greater community.

For more information about RiverArts and the Clay Studio, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

The Clay Studio is located at 204 High Street, Chestertown.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM