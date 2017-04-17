Academy Art Museum Announces May 2017 Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

Exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat. Curator-Led Tours will be held on Tuesday, May, 2, 2017 at 12 noon.

FABRICation

Through July 9, 2017

The exhibition FABRICation is making its way around the country, coming to the Academy Art Museum by way of Art Museum of West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV. Co-curated by Reni Gower, professor in the Painting and Printmaking Department at Virginia Commonwealth University and Kristy Deetz, professor in the Art Discipline at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, FABRICation features seven artists (Erin Castellan, Kristy Deetz, Virginia Derryberry, Reni Gower, Rachel Hayes, Susan Iverson and Natalie Smith) who incorporate a textile sensibility in their artwork through elements of fabric and fabrication. Funding for FABRICation was made possible in part by Virginia Commonwealth University, VCUarts, and the Painting and Printmaking Department (ESWA.org).

Parts and Labor: A Survey Exhibition of Print and Collage Works by Steven Ford

Through July 9, 2017

Steven Ford layers colors via simply carved linocut blocks and collagraph plates. The linocut blocks are often re-inked and reprinted with the paper shifted to create layering and cross hatched patterns. The collagraph plates print “real” textures from items such as popsicle sticks and lathe from old plaster walls. Ford works quickly, rolling ink onto the blocks and cranking them through an etching press. At times the thin, strong Asian papers are folded like an accordion bellows and printed, then flattened and printed some more. Steven Ford is represented by Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia.

Luminous Forms: Marble and Bronze Sculpture by Shelley Robzen

Through July 16, 2017

Shelley Robzen’s sculpture is amazing in its purity and its celebration of beauty and craftsmanship. Robzen has a sophisticated sense of form, volume and line. Her sculptures are sensual and sensitive. They are pared down to an essential simplicity. Her sculpture is included in private collections in the United States, Italy, France, England, Canada, Norway, Hong Kong, Israel and Japan. Robzen is represented by Carla Massoni Gallery. The Academy Art Museum is presenting her marble and bronze sculpture in her first solo museum exhibition in the U.S.

Todd Forsgren: Birdwatcher and Ecologist

Through May 30, 2017

Todd R. Forsgren uses photography to examine themes of ecology, environmentalism, and perceptions of landscape while striving to strike a balance between art history and natural history. To do so, Forsgren uses a range of photographic approaches, from documentary strategies to experimental techniques. His work has been shown at numerous venues and has been featured in National Geographic, Nature, and TIME’s Lightbox, to name a few.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Annual Spring Event – The Art of Color

May 6, 2017

Guests will sip cocktails under the spring sky, while enjoying the smooth sounds of The Eric Byrd Trio. Dinner will be held at the Museum, where attendees will be surrounded by the vibrancy and boldness of the exhibitions on view, Steven Ford: Prints and FABRICation. This event celebrates the Museum’s mission to promote the knowledge, practice and appreciation of the arts and to enhance cultural life on the Eastern Shore. To purchase tickets, call the Museum at 410-822-2787.

Art After Dark: Pottery Date Night

Friday, May 19, 6–9 p.m.

$100/couple (includes wine, beer and light snacks)

Need date night plans? Ceramics instructor, Paul Aspell will walk you through how to center and shape your clay on the potter’s wheel. Students will select the glaze colors to finish their pieces. Dress in comfortable clothes. You may get a little dirty!

ARTFUL ADVENTURE TRIP

Maine

July 31-August 5, 2017

The Museum will travel to Maine from and visit the state’s leading museums, including the Portland Museum of Art, the Farnsworth Museum of Art (where former AAM Director Christopher Brownawell serves as Executive Director), the Colby College Museum of Art, the Bowdoin College Art Museum, and more. Led by Director Benjamin Simons and Senior Curator Anke van Wagenberg, participants will enjoy private visits to some of the leading private collections in the region, take in Winslow Homer’s studio at Prouts Neck, and explore the region’s other cultural offerings and fine dining. For further details, or if you are interested in participating, please contact Damika Baker, Director of Development, at dbaker@academyartmuseum.org.

ADULT CLASSES

Classes:

Paint Along with Diane and Sheryl

Mentors: Diane DuBois Mullaly and Sheryl Southwick

3 days: May 30, 31, June 1 Tuesday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Cost: $95 Museum members, $114 non-members

Diane and Sheryl invite all their students and friends to paint along (in any medium) with them during this unique mentored outdoor painting experience. Each day the group meets at a different fabulous private property, where everyone picks a spot and starts painting. Diane and Sheryl will make rounds to each painter’s easel throughout the morning to make suggestions and give advice. www.dianeduboismullaly.com and sherylsouthwick.com

From Viewer to Doer

Monday, May 15, 6–8 p.m. or Thursday, May 18, 2–4 p.m. (Choose one)

Cost: $10

Transform yourself from “viewer” to “doer” by taking part in a special spring workshop. The “From Viewer to Doer” approach consists of an informal tour/chat about the exhibition(s) on view and the opportunity to work on a related art project. No art experience or “talent” necessary! Workshops to complement the Museum’s spring exhibitions, FABRICation: Fiber Art and Parts and Labor: A Survey Exhibition of Print and Collage Works by Steven Ford. Contact Constance Del Nero at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org for additional information or sign up online.

CHILDREN’S CLASSES/PROGRAMMING

FAMILY ART DAYS

Travel the World at the Academy Art Museum

Saturday, May 13, 2017, 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Children 6+ and their parents work together on an art project and enjoy tasty snacks typical of that country. Our next stop will be Ghana. We will be inspired by the work of El Anatsui, who works with recycled materials to create stunning wall-hangings.

PIANO & GUITAR LESSONS

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesh (410) 829-0335

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during holidays or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments a person can make for themselves or their child. Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

VOICE LESSONS

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Erika Knepp (443) 254-0157

Exploring techniques, performance skills, and even stress therapy can be a part of each individualized program. Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

DANCE

Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance

Amanda Showell (302)-377-3088. www.dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.