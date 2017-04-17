Terry Wolf Art at Heron Point in May

by

The paintings of local well-known artist Terry Wolf will be featured at Heron Point during the month of May. Wolf works in many mediums but says “watercolor, pastels, egg tempera and water gilding are most suited to express my ideas.” He paints in Maine and Maryland and has studied with John Dehlinger and Henry Peacock. He also studied “The Art in Painting” at the Barnes Foundation for three years. He will return to the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania this spring and summer to demonstrate egg tempera painting in celebration of Andrew Wyeth’s 100th birthday celebration.



The paintings may be viewed daily from 10am until 5pm. A reception honoring Terry Wolf and his work will be held at Heron Point, 501 E. Campus Avenue on Saturday, May 6th, from 2 until 4pm. All are welcome.