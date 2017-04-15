Chestertown Spy Forum on Town-Gown Future

by

Last Tuesday, the Chestertown Spy sponsored a public forum with Washington College President Sheila Baer and Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino. The purpose of the event was to have a meaningful conversation with the community about the future of both the town and the school as they adjust to the rather complicated and challenging times of the 21st century.

With the help of the Washington College digital media services, we are able to present the whole meeting in its entirety for our readers benefit.

This video is approximately one hour in length. Please rewind to the beginning to see the entire program.