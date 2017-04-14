Permaculture Profits: Integrating Specialty Crop Production & Livestock Management

by

Future Harvest CASA in partnership with the Eastern Shore Resource Conservation & Development Council is offering an on-farm education day on April 28th, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Join us at Perennial Roots Farm, 23345 Decormis Street, Accomac, Virginia, to learn about permaculture, specialty crop production, and integrated pasture management. Owners Stewart Lundy and Natalie McGill will share their experience raising vegetables, flowers, eggs, and meat for local markets. VSU Extension Agent Patrick Johnson will discuss his research utilizing permaculture in intensive vegetable production. We will also offer an optional hands-on barrel composting workshop. Be prepared for hands-on work with gloves and muck boots. The educational program will be followed by a potluck lunch.

Tickets are $10 for FHCASA members and $15 for non-members. Register online at prfieldday.eventbrite.com or by contacting Niamh Shortt at niamh@futureharvestcasa.org. For scholarship information, contact Josephine: 757-710-7266.