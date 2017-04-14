Melanie Jackson Joins Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy Board of Directors

by

Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy (MRC) is pleased to announce that Melanie Jackson has joined the organization’s board of directors. Jackson received her undergraduate degree from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science in 2012. Following graduation, she served a term as the watershed ambassador for the Hackensack River, New Jersey, which is an AmeriCorps program, working with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and alongside Hackensack Riverkeeper. In 2013, Melanie left her home state of New Jersey for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, Maryland, to study algae blooms and nitrogen pollution for her Master’s degree. Jackson completed her Master’s degree in 2016, and is currently working toward her doctorate degree, specializing in oyster reefs and how they remove nutrient pollution. Jackson was selected through a new collaborative agreement with UMCES to have a board position available on a rotating basis for one of its Ph.D. candidates.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy,” Jackson say. “Since meeting members of MRC’s energetic team, I’ve wanted to get involved in their outreach activities. After I volunteered in an AmeriCorps program, I have been passionate about environmental stewardship and sharing my knowledge and research at Horn Point Laboratory with future generations.”

Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration, protection, and celebration of the waterways that comprise the Choptank River, Eastern Bay, Miles River, and Wye River watersheds. For more information, visit midshoreriverkeeper.org, email info@midshoreriverkeeper.org, or phone 443.385.0511.