Chester River Chorale Singers Rehearsing More Than Song

The Chester River Chorale has been singing up a storm for almost two decades, but can they dance too? You can find out when “Hooray for Hollywood!” is presented at Washington College’s Decker Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28th and 29th.

Some members of the 95-voice Chorale have been taking dance lessons from Greg Minahan who has brought his Broadway chops to lead the singers through their paces in dance moves choreographed by the Chorale’s own dance professional, Alto Karen Lynn Smith.

Minahan will serve as the song and dance master of ceremonies, soloing with an umbrella in “Singin’ in the Rain” and leading the Chorale’s Hollywood Troupe in ballroom turns for “Cheek to Cheek” and some Snoopy-inspired boogying in “Better When I’m Dancin’.”

A bonus will be an interlude of movie themes by Maryland guitarist Tom Lagana.

The musical program, put together by Artistic Director Doug Cox and accompanied by the Chorale’s Sam Marshall, raises the curtain with Richard Roger’s “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” (from 1945’s State Fair) and concludes with the stirring rhythms of Carly Simon’s “Let the River Run” (from 1989’s Working Girl).

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door in the Gibson Center for the Arts and in advance from the Chorale’s website, www.chesterriverchorale.org.