Pam Ortiz to Speak at The League of Women Voters Annual Meeting

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will hold its annual meeting at Emmanuel Church Parish Hall at 101 Cross Street Chestertown on April 27, 2017. Luncheon will be served at 11:30 followed by a presentation by Pam Ortiz entitled “Access to Justice in a Digital Democracy” at 12:30. The League will hold its annual business meeting following the presentation. The public is invited to attend the presentation. For reservations call 410-810-1883.