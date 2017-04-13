Local Horizons Teacher Randy Decker Wins National Teaching Award

by

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and enrichment program for underprivileged students—has announced that Middle School Head Teacher, Randy Decker, received the esteemed Lyn McNaught Teaching Award at this week’s Horizons National Conference in Greenwich, CT. The award honors educators who serve as role models for students and colleagues; provide a nurturing classroom environment that recognizes different learning styles; and create curriculum that is creative, challenging, and exciting to the students. At the conference, Mr. Decker was given the opportunity to address the attendees, who come from Horizons locations across the country.

“Randy Decker is an amazing dynamo of teaching excellence,” says Bob Parks, Executive Director of Horizons of Kent & Queen Anne’s. “He uses every available resource to enrich his students’ learning experiences–from field trips to visits from authors of books the students are reading. Not only has he created an exciting learning environment that keeps students engaged, he has inspired the staff with his commitment to Horizons goals. Randy epitomizes the kind of teacher who makes Horizons successful for students.”

A member of the Horizons family for four summers, Decker started as a fourth grade teacher and soon began sharing his passion for sailing with his students through sailing lessons. In his second summer, Randy designed and implemented a cutting-edge middle school program at Washington College using STEM, LEGO robotics, code.org, and literacy initiatives—enabling students to grow academically and engage in the learning process.

About Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s

Since 1995, Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s has served hundreds of underprivileged children on the campuses of The Gunston School, Radcliffe Creek School, and Washington College. The six-week summer program serves over 150 local children from pre-K through eighth grade, and focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students improve academically, learn to swim, and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, citizenship, and good health. Learn more at: http://horizonskentqueenannes.org/

About Horizons National

Horizons National is an award-winning, tuition-free, academic and enrichment program serving low-income, public school students from Pre-K through high school on the campuses of independent schools, colleges, and universities across the country. Started in 1964, and expanding nationally since 1995, Horizons programs now serve thousands of students in 51 sites across 17 states. Learn more at: https://www.horizonsnational.org