Homestead Manor Hosts Talk on Early Detection of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Homestead Manor will host a lecture by Jennifer L. FitzPatrick in late April on, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters Alzheimer’s and Dementia” This presentation is designed for individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia, anyone who is experiencing memory loss or other warning signs that might indicate a problem, and individuals who are worried about a family member or friend presenting possible symptoms.
When: Thursday, April 27, 2017
Where: Homestead Manor, 410 Colonial Drive Denton, Md
Time: 1:00 Pm – 2:00 Pm Presentation, Light Refreshments
Why: Learn More About Alzheimer’S And Dementia
Who: Everyone, Also Social Workers Will Earn Ceu’S
Call Now and RSVP 410-479-2273
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.