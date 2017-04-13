Homestead Manor Hosts Talk on Early Detection of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

by

Homestead Manor will host a lecture by Jennifer L. FitzPatrick in late April on, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters Alzheimer’s and Dementia” This presentation is designed for individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia, anyone who is experiencing memory loss or other warning signs that might indicate a problem, and individuals who are worried about a family member or friend presenting possible symptoms.

When: Thursday, April 27, 2017

Where: Homestead Manor, 410 Colonial Drive Denton, Md

Time: 1:00 Pm – 2:00 Pm Presentation, Light Refreshments

Why: Learn More About Alzheimer’S And Dementia

Who: Everyone, Also Social Workers Will Earn Ceu’S

Call Now and RSVP 410-479-2273