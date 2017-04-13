Book Sale at Chestertown Branch of KCPL

by

Book lovers and bargain hunters — The Friends of the Kent County Public Library are holding their semi-annual book sale. You’ll find collectible, new, and gently used books, DVDs, audiobooks and more. In addition to our low priced items, we have a new selection of specials which might be just what the mom, dad or grad you’re looking for would love!

You’ll find us at the Chestertown Branch of the Kent County Public Library at 408 High Street at the following dates and times:

• Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Members’ Night

Non-members may join the FOL at the door for only $10 per person / $20 per family.

Light snacks and beverages will be served.

• Friday, April 28, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – First Friday

• Saturday, April 29, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Sunday, April 30, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Box Day!

Take home a box for $5! You bring the box and fill it up so we don’t have to pack the books away! Special books and items are half price.

We accept cash or checks. All proceeds benefit the Kent County Public Library by subsidizing the purchase of new books, helping to make needed upgrades, and supporting community outreach programs.

For more information about the sale, our organization or how to volunteer, visit www.friendsofthekcpl.org, e-mail saunderscynthia@gmail.com or find us on Facebook!