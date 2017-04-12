United Way Celebrates Volunteers at Heron Point

by

April 6, 2017 was the Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Breakfast of the United Way of Kent County held at Heron Point in Chestertown. A delicious buffet breakfast was served in Heron Point’s newly refurbished dining facility with nearly ninety people in attendance. As attendees enjoyed their coffee, a short business meeting was held before Volunteers of United Way Member Agencies from all over Kent County were honored.

President Carol Droge welcomed guests, and spoke about successes of United Way in the past year. She mentioned the update of the areas of impact: Education, Health, and Financial Stability. Ms. Droge stated that this year’s campaign, United Way of Kent’s 60th, was at 83% of its goal of $210,000. She mentioned the upcoming Guest Chef Fundraiser Dinner to be held at the Lemon Leaf Café on April 11.

Treasurer Alison Libshitz introduced the first Annual Report of United Way of Kent County. Everyone present received a copy.

Directors and Officers were elected. For the coming year, officers will be: Glenn Wilson, President; Chip Williams, Vice President; Marilyn Parks, Secretary, and Alison Libshitz, Treasurer. Directors elected for a three year term are Patti Dowling, Carol Droge, Mary Fisher, Lauren Gibson, Bill MacIntosh, and Ed Silver.

The Business Partner of the year, The Peoples Bank, was introduced and presented with a plaque noting their service to the community in the past year. Mr. Ralph Dowling, President and CEO, accepted the plaque and said that community service is an important function of a community bank like Peoples Bank.

Next, volunteers from 24 Kent County Member Agencies were introduced and given a stadium blanket with the United Way 60th Anniversary logo on it and a certificate from Governor Larry Hogan thanking them for their service.

Volunteers recognized were: American Red Cross, Lisa Sewell; Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nancy Gray; Boy Scouts, Ken Young; Camp Fairlee/Easterseals, Bill Short; Character Counts, Rebecca Pitre; Community Food Pantry, Judy Kneller; Community Mediation Upper Shore, Andy Andrews; Echo Hill Outdoor School, Sally Harding; For All Seasons, Ginny Barker; Fiddlesticks! Youth Orchestra, Jane Jewell; Girl Scouts, Tamara Kim; Good Neighbor Fund, Bobbie Chase; Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, Jennifer Tosten; Kent Association of Riding Therapy, Kirsten Forney; Kent County Community Assistance Fund, Charlotte Potts; Kent County Medical Adult Day Care Foundation, Pets on Wheels; Kent Forward, Gina Jachimowicz; Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, Meredith Rellick; Playmakers Camp at the Garfield Center, Jennifer Kafka Smith; Rebuilding Together, John Leek; Rock hall Yacht Club Sailing School Scholarship Program, Denise Tontarski; St. Martin’s Ministries, Charlotte Hawes; Samaritan Group, Inc., Bonnie and David Keating; and United Needs and Abilities, Chuck Shorley.

Townsend Memorial Medical Clinic did not name a Volunteer this year.

Incoming President Glenn Wilson congratulated all the honorees. He spoke about the goals of United Way for the coming year, chiefly, to do a comprehensive Community Needs Assessment for Kent County. Mr. Wilson also recognized Josh Petersen, President and CEO of 211 Maryland, Inc. and noted United Way’s intention to work with 211 to expand Member Agencies’ availability to the community. He recognized outgoing President Droge’s contributions to United Way and Kent County and presented her with a Distinguished Service Award.

For more information about United Way of Kent County, its mission, and volunteering opportunities, call 410-778-3195 or email unitedwaykc@verizon.net.