The CRA Sets Date for Report on The Chester River

The Chester River Association will release the 2016 Report Card at the Second Annual State of the Chester. The event, co-sponsored by the Center for Environment & Society, will be hosted in Hynson Lounge at Washington College on Wednesday, April 19th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Join us for beer and wine, appetizers, and oysters from Orchard Point Oyster Company from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The program will start at six with a review of the 2016 Chester River grade, water quality results for the year, and a programmatic update from CRA staff. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The Chester River Association’s sampling methods and grade calculations are based on the Mid-Atlantic Tributary Assessment Coalition’s (MTAC) guidelines. The 2016 Report Card will show grades for the entire watershed, as well as grades for each of the tidal and non-tidal tributaries where CRA staff and Chester Tester volunteers collect samples.
Tom McHugh and Tom Anthony will end the night with a musical performance celebrating the Chester River. This will be a night full of food, fun, and science that you won’t want to miss! The event is free and open to the public.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.