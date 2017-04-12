RiverArts Administrative Assistant Search

by

Chestertown RiverArts, a large and growing nonprofit arts organization with a spacious gallery located in the heart of historic downtown Chestertown, Maryland, is now accepting applications for an Administrative Assistant.

The ideal candidate is someone that can handle multiple priorities and enjoys working with the public. Schedule may be flexible, but weekend hours are required. The position includes managing correspondence, opening and overseeing the RiverArts Gallery including coordinating volunteer staffing. Intimate computer knowledge including excel, social media. Ability to adapt to new technology a must. To apply, send cover letter and resume via email to andygoddard@chestertownriverarts.org by April 21, 2017

Duties

• Maintenance and operation of the gallery

• Coordination of gallery volunteers and docents

• Registration of classes and events

• Maintain membership database;

• Additional duties as assigned.

Qualifications

• Strong technical skills including MS Office,Excel and social media. WordPress a plus.

• Ability to adapt to new technologies.

• Strong interpersonal skills .

Application Process

Salary will be competitive and commensurate with qualifications and experience. To apply, send an email with a cover letter detailing your qualifications, along with your resume to RiverArts’ Executive Director, Andy Goddard. andygoddard@chestertownriverarts.org