“Paint the Town” Plein Air Festival for Art Lovers and Collectors

Fifty talented artists will be coming to Chestertown, MD to paint the local scene during RiverArts “Paint the Town”, a four-day plein air festival, April 27-30. Artists come from throughout the mid-Atlantic region, including Washington, D.C., and New York.

Many artists paint scenes of historic Chestertown and the surrounding towns and countryside recommended by local artists, while some come early to scout out Kent County looking for that something special. The result is a wonderful overview of paintings that capture the county in early spring, one of the loveliest times of the year: historic buildings and street scenes, gardens, rural expanses, seascapes, nautical views, and more.

The artists will paint for three days. It’s great fun to watch them at work. The paintings are framed and available for sale at the free “Wet Paint Reception and Sale” on Saturday, April 29, 5:30-8:00pm at RiverArts, 315 High Street. On Sunday, April 30, there will be a two hour “Quick Draw.” These paintings, also for sale, will then be shown in Fountain Park from 11:00-noon. New this year, up to fifteen artists who were not able to participate in the four-day event, will be able to participate solely in the Quick Draw competition. Visitors are encouraged to vote for the “People’s Choice” at the Quick Draw Exhibit on Sunday, and awards will also be announced.

For more information on RiverArts visit www.chestertownriverarts.org or call 410-778-6300. For information on lodging, restaurants, and other attractions go to www.kentcounty.com or contact our Tourism Department at 410-778-0416.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.