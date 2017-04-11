The Working Artists Forum Annual Spring Show Opens with Awards

by

On Monday, April 3rd, the Working Artists Forum (WAF ) opened their Annual Spring Show at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College, with fifty works in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, mixed media and printmaking.

The judge, David Diaz, declared this show to be “a very nice collection of media and styles. I always look at composition, treatment of subject, use of media and application, and overall visual effect. As artists working on basically a wall piece, we start with a plane and immediately try to pull forward or push back that flat space to try to carve something from it. A tricky thing and differently approached depending on the media. I applaud those who try and often find new ways. Even after narrowing (the field) to seven, I still found it extremely difficult to place awards. It was an honor to have to choose from such high quality.”

The Best in Show award, went to Sandy Alanko for her painting, “Reef Patrol – Spotted Eagle Rays.” The judge commented, “great use of media to create an environment with subtle shifts of blues and purples and active brushstrokes directing down, along with skillful handling of the sea life, overlapping and juxtaposing hard edges with soft edge support. Actually, if you stare, they seem to float- extra bonus.”

One of the three Judge’s Awards of Excellence went to Jane Bollman for her painting, “Villa de Cortina.” The judge stated, “this is a lovely interior piece with soft diffused light. A painting that bares stopping at and studying. The light through the curtain, and the reflections cast shadows, and the suggested outdoors offset the still life on the piano nicely. A little gem.” The second Award of Excellence went to Evie Baskin’s pastel and acrylic “Portrait of Kai.” The judge noted this to be a “well thought out composition that allows the subject to drift off almost three edges of the plane. Pastels were used explicitly to not only define form but add soft, subtle textures.” The third and final Judge’s Award of Excellence went to Judy Wolgast, for her print, “Prospect Harbor.” “It is wonderful to see printmaking in shows. This has so much to look at. At first glance are light to dark forms, then the subtle shift to mid tones, then the details that are the subject. Mark making is excellent, allowing a feeling of depth with basically three tones.”

Honorable Mentions were awarded to Gerry Czajkowski for her mixed media painting, “Owlet Teahouse in the Julienne Forest,” Maureen Wheatley, for her painting, “Donuts for Me,” and Barbara Zuehlke for her watercolor, “Ocean Morning.”

The Working Artists Forum Annual Spring Show at Chesapeake College is free and open to the public throughout the month of April. Doors to the lobby of the Todd Performing Arts Center are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and during specially scheduled performances. All works of art in this show are priced for sale.

The Working Artists Forum is a non-profit organization of 90 professional artists from in and around the Eastern Shore who meet monthly at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. Membership is established by a jury composed of fellow artists. For more information about WAF, please see their website at: www.workingartistsforum.com.