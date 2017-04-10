The State of New Immigrants on the Mid-Shore

by

Ever since there’s been a new administration in charge in Washington, the issue of legal and illegal immigration has once again become a complicated issue for not only the country but small communities like Easton and Chestertown on the Mid-Shore. And no one is perhaps in a better position to comment on this current environment then Matthew Peters, director of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center. Since the Center was formed in 2012, Matt and his colleagues have been on the frontline working with individuals and families to acclimate and adjust to a new country under tough circumstances.

Given the potential for significant changes in immigration laws under the Trump administration, we wanted to check in with Matt about the currents state of affairs.

This video is approximately twelve minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center please go here