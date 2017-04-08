Chestertown Celebrates Earth Day with Festival & Recycled Art Contest

by

Celebrate our planet and sustainability on Saturday, April 22 at the annual Earth Day Festival in Downtown Chestertown’s Memorial Plaza from 9 am to 1 pm.

This event, co-sponsored by the Town of Chestertown, Washington College Center for Environment and Society, and the Chester River Association features an array of eco-friendly goods, services, solar energy contractors, energy auditors, and conservation organizations. Learn about growing local foods, native plants, and living sustainably with the environment.

Recycle your batteries, CFL and fluorescent bulbs courtesy of Hanleyman Services. Free paper shredding will also be available on site from 10 am to noon.

Infinity Recycling returns with their popular “guess the weight” bales of crushed cans, plastic bottles and paper. Gift certificates to local restaurants will be awarded to those guessing the closest weight.

In addition, RiverArts and the Kent County Arts Council are sponsoring a Recycled Art Contest open to all ages as part of the annual Earth Day celebration. Media used must be composed of a minimum of 50% recycled materials; the bulk of the material used must be material that would be discarded were it not repurposed. Each artist may submit up to four pieces, executed in any medium. RiverArts is holding a Recycled Art Workshop at KidSPOT on Saturday, April 8. Pre-registration is required for the workshop. Visit chestertownriverarts.org and click on KidSPOT for more info, or call 410 778 6300.

Judging and prizes will be awarded at the festival. Applications are available at RiverArts, 215 High Street, Suite 106, in the breezeway in downtown Chestertown, or call 410 778 6300. They must be received no later than April 18.

Other family friendly activities include face painting and live music. The Mt. Olive Church will have fried fish and other festival food, or grab something to eat at the farmers’ market or one of the locally run downtown restaurants. For information on sponsoring the event or vendor participation, please call 443 480 1987.

Space is limited for each of the Saturday workshops. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10 per participant per class for KidSPOT Kids Club members, and $15 for non-members. For more information on Kids Club and upcoming Saturday workshops and events, please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on KidSPOT, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.