Artist Greg Mort to Judge “Art of Stewardship” Exhibit at RiverArts

RiverArts’ annual celebration of our planet, the “Art of Stewardship” exhibit is currently on view through April 23. The opening reception is Friday, April 7, 5 to 8 pm, in conjunction with Chestertown’s First Friday. This juried and judged show, includes 2 and 3-dimensional work as well as poetry. The exhibit, curated and juried by Ellie Altman and Margo Tilghman, includes a broad range of media, including painting, photography, drawing, kinetic, metal work and fiber.

Internationally renowned contemporary American artist and passionate astronomer Greg Mort will return to judge the 2 and 3D work. Poetry entry judge is Andrew McCown, an environmental advocate with a passion for music and poetry. The awards ceremony will be held at 6 pm. Awards include Best of Show, Second, Third and the People’s Choice Award for 2 and 3D art. The Pat Nielsen Poetry Award, presented by Ed Nielsen, will be given to the winning poem.

Mort’s family foundation, The Art of Stewardship Project encourages artists and their associated art groups to commit time, talent, or treasure to an environmental organization. This year, RiverArts will be raffling off 3 pieces of artwork donated to the organization. Proceeds will support programming for the Sassafras Environmental Educational Center, an outdoor education facility which works with the regional school system to teach students how to live compatibly with nature.

The public is also invited to a separate poetry reading in the gallery on Thursday, April 13, 5:30 to 7 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

The Art of Stewardship exhibit will be open through April 26.For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.