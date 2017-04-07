Writer and Scholar Jonathan Rauch at Washington College April 19

by

Jonathan Rauch, a contributing editor at The Atlantic and National Journal, and a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution, will give a talk entitled “Unpresidented: Governing in the Age of Chaos,” on April 19 at Washington College.

The program, which begins at 5 p.m. in Decker Theatre, Gibson Center for the Arts, is sponsored by the College’s Richard Holstein Program in Ethics, which promotes ethics education in the classroom, across campus, and in the community. The talk is free and open to the public.

Rauch will discuss the first months of the Trump presidency and its implications for American politics. Rauch’s recent articles for The Atlantic include “Containing Trump” (March 2017), “What Obama Got Right” (December 2016), and “How American Politics Went Insane” (July/August 2016). Rauch is the author of five books on American politics and culture.

The deliberate misspelling of “unprecedented” in the talk’s title derives from a December tweet from then President-elect Trump in which he said, “China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters—rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act.” The tweet was later resent with correct spelling, but the correction did little to lessen concerns about increased tensions between China and the U.S. over Trump’s rhetoric, even before he took office, about trade and policy toward Taiwan.

For more information, contact Michael Harvey, Director of the Richard Holstein Program in Ethics, mharvey2@washcoll.edu, 410-778-7889.