Current Threats to Chester River and the Chesapeake Bay

by

In Honor of Earth Day, on April 20, 2017, The Democratic Club of Kent County presents “Current Threats to our Chester River and the Chesapeake Bay-Can We Stop Them?” Chestertown’s own Anna Wolgast, Executive Director of the Chester River Association (CRA) and former Environmental Protection Agency Deputy General Counsel of EPA and Appeals judge on EPA’s Environmental Appeals Board will share the proposals of the current administration and the impact on our local waterways. Ms. Wolgast will discuss what the CRA is doing to combat the proposals and how concerned citizens can help. She will also discuss additional efforts to improve water quality for the Chester and it’s tributaries being done by the Chester River Association.

The meeting takes place at JR’s Pub, 337 High Street in Chestertown. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with the program starting at 7:00.