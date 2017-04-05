The Faces of Mental Illness: The Photography of Michael Nye at Chesapeake College

by

While it may be true that most people on the Mid-Shore have a very real and distinct impression of the toll of mental illness in our society, it still is hard for many of use to truly understand the profound impact that these conditions has on victims and their families.

A new art exhibition, sponsored by the Mental Health Association of the Eastern Shore in partnership with Chesapeake College in May, might very well help change some of those perceptions using the stunning images and oral narratives of those victims by award winning photographer Michael Nye.

Some fifty photographs and recorded messages of people who suffer from various forms of mental illness will be on display as part of a major educational effort to remove the stigma and misunderstanding of a growing problem in our communities.

The Spy spoke the Association’s director, Jackie Davis, last week at Bullitt House to talk about the show and the important work of the organization in serving families impacted by mental illness throughout the Shore.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Mental Health Association of the Eastern Shore and their opening reception, please go here