Love, Loss, and What I Wore Opens April 14th

Veteran Director Diane Landskroener has assembled a formidable cast for the production of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, which opens Friday, April 14th at the Garfield Center for the Arts. Written by Nora and Delia Ephron and based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, the show is a scrapbook of stories about unfortunate prom dresses, the traumatic lighting in fitting rooms, high heels, short skirts and the existential state of having nothing to wear. The NY Times called it “Breezy and perfectly enjoyable for the stray men in the room, it’s like a big bowl of buttered popcorn (but calorie-free!) for the women who can share deeply in the particulars of experience dissected and discussed.”

Photos: Jen Friedman (left) and Jennifer Kafka Smith (right).

The five women tasked with bringing these stories to life are no strangers to the Garfield stage. Jen Friedman, Jennifer Kafka Smith, Julie Lawrence, Melissa McGlynn and Hester Sachse have been in a number of recent shows, including Short Attention Span Theatre; My Fair Lady;The 39 Steps;The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged; A Christmas Carol; Stretchmarks; and Vanya, Sonia, Masha, and Spike, to name a few.

Opening night is also Ladies Night, with a buy two, get one free special for women. Or, choose to take advantage of the Garfield’s recurring opening night discount; get $5 off when you wear your Garfield t-shirt! The show runs three weekends, from April 14th-30th. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8pm, and Sunday matinees begin at 3pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for military and seniors 65+, and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.GarfieldCenter.org or by calling the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.