Final Weekend of “Witness for the Prosecution” at Church Hill Theatre

by

“You’ll be rewarded by this classic Christie play,” says local reviewer Peter Heck. Witness for the Prosecution, directed by Christopher Wallace, is a gripping duel between two legal giants arguing a capital murder case in foggy post-World War II London. This production was generously sponsored by Foam Works, LLC, and Heck assures audiences it is “well worth seeing.”

Based on a 1925 short story she later adapted for the stage, Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution has been delighting and perplexing audiences for almost a century. Simple man Leonard Vole has been accused of murder, but there are countless questions without answers for this capital charge. Christie provides both red herrings and legitimate clues, so audiences need to pay careful attention as they reach their own conclusions about Vole’s guilt or innocence. This drama would be an excellent introduction to live theater for middle schoolers and teens but smaller children might have trouble following the courtroom repartee.

Witness for the Prosecution will be playing for one final weekend: Friday and Saturday April 7th and 8th at 8:00 pm and Sunday April 9th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for members, and $10 for students, with special prices for groups of ten or more. Reservations can be made by calling the CHT office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org