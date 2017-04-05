You are here: Home / Education / Homepage Notes / Everywhere, Wonder: A Family Program at Kent County Public Library

Chestertown’s own husband/wife, author/illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr will visit Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch to read their new picture book Everywhere, Wonder, talk about how they make books together, and run a workshop in which kids will create their own “Books of Wonder,” illustrated journals of the large and small beautiful and interesting things in their world.

They will be joined by flower arranger (and former Chestertonian) Angela Ingram Bryant, whose floral sculpture inspired by Everywhere, Wonder will be on display at KCPL during the week leading up to the event.

Publisher’s Weekly describes Everywhere, Wonder as “a sweeping exploration of imagination, appreciation, and possibility.” Limited copies will be for sale following the program.

Wednesday, April 19 | 5:30pm
Chestertown Branch

