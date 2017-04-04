“Spring Splash” Party in Fountain Park Saturday April 8

by

The Town of Chestertown will turn on the Hebe fountain in Fountain Park this Saturday, April 8, and Main Street Chestertown will celebrate the first splash by hosting a special ceremony and a family-friendly party. Called “Spring Splash,” the event will run from noon to 2:00 p.m. in Fountain Park and will feature a moon bounce, face painting, music, popcorn, lemonade, and Papa Smurf’s food truck.

Mayor Chris Cerino and the goddess Hebe (the Greek goddess of youth who is depicted in the statue atop the fountain), portrayed by Melissa McGlynn, will participate in the ceremony.

Also taking place downtown will be a Spring Cleaning Sale, with many merchants and restaurants participating.