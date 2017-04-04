Chesapeake College Hosts Second Saturday Event

by

Celebrate Second Saturday on Saturday, April 8 with an art show opening in the Leggett Gallery at the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center from 5-6:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

This month, the gallery features works by photographers of The Baywater Camera Club.

The Baywater Camera Club (BCC) was formed a few years ago, when a group of Cambridge photo enthusiasts saw the need for a local club to serve the needs of photographers at all skill levels. Monthly the club brings together in a relaxed local setting people who want to learn more about or just talk about photography. The club meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Dorchester Center for the Arts. All meetings are open to members, potential members and the general public. The meetings feature discussions and presentations of photography related topics. This is followed by the popular show-tell-and critique sessions where club members bring in their photo shoots focused around the topic of the month. The club is small, new and is still finding its way, but it offers a good local opportunity to learn more about the hobby of photography. The photographers featured in this exhibit are: Ron Berman, Lynne Browne, Craig Caldwell, Pam Montell Decraecke, Jean S. Del Sordo, Steve Del Sordo, Bill McDonnell, Kathryn Mc Knight, Terry Melius, Wendy Rue, Fran Saunders and Dee Terry.

Refreshments for the opening reception will be provided by The Wine Bar. For more information, please contact Marcie Molloy at 410-827-5825 or mamolloy@chesapeake.edu.