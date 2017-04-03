The Anderson Twins at the Academy Art Museum

by

Chesapeake Music’s Jazz on the Chesapeake 2016-2017 series concludes Saturday, May 13th with A Swinging Legacy, featuring the Anderson Twins. The New York City-based brothers, Peter and Will, are known for their unique renditions of jazz standards and innovative originals. “Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone,” according to the New York Times, the twins’ 2012 debut album, Correspondence, was listed in Vanity Fair as one of “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz.” Vibraphonist Chuck Redd will join the dynamic duo in a swinging salute to the icons of big band jazz. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. Tickets are $45. To purchase, visit Jazzonthechesapeake.com or call 410-819-0380.