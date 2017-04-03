Civility on the Eastern Shore by David Montgomery

by

I have devoted much of my time since retiring to the Eastern Shore to the proposition that neighbors can have civil and intelligent discussions of important issues. Therefore, I am disappointed and appalled by the behavior of my neighbors at the recent Town Hall meeting with Congressman Harris. It was an evening where shouting took the place of civility and slogans took the place of intelligence.

I was not surprised to see personal attacks, slogans, and repetition of urban myths as well as thoughtful and challenging comments in response to my columns. I experienced as much from members of Congress when I was called to testify before them. It has become the new normal in these venues. But the possibility that our Congressman cannot meet with his constituents on the Eastern Shore without being shouted down is not tolerable.

When did the losers of an election decide that they should get out in the streets to show their displeasure when an official they voted against shows up? I would like to repeat for the demonstrators at Congressman Harris’s meeting the same thing I tried to tell the Freedom Caucus – what you want is irrelevant when you don’t have the votes. Get out and work for what you want, express your point of view logically and see whom you can convince. What do you expect to accomplish by shouting incomprehensible slogans and shutting off any possibility of rational discussion? It is not going to give the Congressman any fewer votes in the next election, nor does it give the majority who voted for him any reason to listen to your points of view.

What has happened to the idea of coming into a meeting with well-formulated questions and logically presented and supported alternative points of view? Is the left so intellectually impoverished that all it can do is hold up signs, recite slogans and make noise? Is it better to get pictures of your signs in the newspapers or to get quotations of comments and questions that are actually relevant to how the Congressman votes?

I was a young man during the age of protests – of segregation, of the war in Viet Nam, of censorship, and of any number of perfectly silly grievances. I am sure many then had the illusion that by manning the barricades, they would inspire workers and students (the usual fantasy coalition) to replicate the French Revolution or Paris Commune. Of course, that never happened. Yet there still seems to be a myth that if a few people come out to mouth slogans and shout down anyone they disagree with, that will bring about the political change they cannot achieve through the normal politics of discussion and debate.

That has not happened in the United States. When millions listened to Martin Luther King in Washington, they heard a thoughtful message about common values and goals. That reached hearts and minds, and changed votes and laws. When Barack Obama promised reconciliation and hope, whites and blacks listened and voted together. When Donald Trump spoke to a forgotten working class and promised to recognize their suffering and remedy it, he won the election. And in Trump’s case, he got his message across despite facing the same kind of disruption that is now destroying civility on the Eastern Shore. Mob tactics were not what achieved these outcomes, nor could they prevent them. The candidates may or may not have been telling the truth, but what they said, not what demonstrators did, determined the outcome.

The politics of incivility and misbehavior do not win in the United States. But they have worked in other countries, and their consequences have been awful Do you remember how Nazi Germany, Fascist Spain and Italy, and Peronist Argentina were taken over? By the same tactics of filling minds with slogans, mobilizing crowds to cow the opposition, and shouting down disagreement. The choice to trample on civil dialog and rational presentation of positions on public issues leads in only one direction – toward a political apparatus that uses the mob to negate the desires and potential votes of the majority, that silences discussion, and that pressures elected officials and voters into conformity with the program of the most violent and unrestrained.

And before the replies start coming in about how offensive President Trump was and is, remember that the politics of disruption and silencing are being undertaken by only one faction – the progressive and supposedly freedom-loving left. Liberal college campuses are the ones where riots drive out conservative speakers; none of Hilary Clinton’s appearances were cancelled due to security concerns about attacks or riots; conservative comedians don’t think it is funny to suggest assassination.

I am resigned to the way the universities where I studied have betrayed their principles of open discussion and tolerance, but I am not willing to give up on the Eastern Shore. We are neighbors, we come from many backgrounds, we know different things, and we can sit face to face and discuss the issues of public policy on which there is such wide disagreement. We have discussion clubs, policy forums at the Avalon Theater and many similar events sponsored by Republican, Democratic, and completely nonpartisan organizations. We have the Spy! All these give us an opportunity to listen, think and speak – a remarkably useful sequence in which to approach divisive topics. I recommend them over packing into a college auditorium to drown out the speaker.

David Montgomery was formerly Senior Vice President of NERA Economic Consulting. He also served as assistant director of the US Congressional Budget Office and deputy assistant secretary for policy in the US Department of Energy. He taught economics at the California Institute of Technology and Stanford University and was a senior fellow at Resources for the Future.