Project Clean Stream in Wilmer Park

In coordination with the Sassafras River Association, CRA is hosting our first shoreline trash cleanup of the year on Saturday, April 1st in Wilmer Park. This event will be part of the larger Project Clean Stream effort organized by Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay every year.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and last until 12 p.m. All volunteers are welcome, and CRA will provide all necessary supplies. We will be picking up trash along the shoreline in the park as well is in the wetland behind the pavilion, so if you want to venture into the mud please dress accordingly!

Visit the Project Clean Stream website (https://pg-cloud.com/ACB/) to register for the Wilmer Park event. If you’re not in the Chestertown area and would still like to participate, look for another cleanup near you! There will be over 60 cleanups taking place throughout the Bay watershed on April 1st, with countless more planned throughout the spring.

If you have any questions about the event or want to organize a shoreline cleanup for your group in 2017, please contact Emily Harris at eharris@chesterriverassociation.org or 410-810-7556.

