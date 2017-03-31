The Tom Lagana Group Featuring George Garzone at The Mainstay

by

Jazz and classical guitarist Tom Lagana is joined by master saxophonist George Garzone (whose students have included Joshua Redman and Branford Marsalis for an evening of exquisite Brazilian influenced jazz and compelling straight ahead standards at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Friday April 7, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $17 in advance and $20 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Guitarist Tom Lagana and master saxophonist George Garzone will be joined by bassist Tom Baldwin and drummer Dominic Smith for a performance that will feature tunes from their Schematic and Vol. 1 recordings and new unrecorded compositions.

Tom Lagana has built a reputation as a multi-faceted artist in the mid-Atlantic region as a jazz guitarist, classical guitarist, educator, and composer. After graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, he worked as the guitarist for the Walt Disney Jazz Band in Orlando, Florida. When he returned to his home state of Maryland, he came to the attention of jazz legend Charlie Byrd who called him “one of the most promising jazz guitarists in the area.” Byrd invited Lagana to sit in with him on several occasions, and the Tom Lagana Trio later became the house band at Byrd’s venue of choice, The King of France Tavern in Annapolis, three nights a week for over a year.

Throughout his career, Lagana has played numerous festivals including the Chestertown Jazz Festival, Annapolis Jazz Festival and the Kaufmann Music Series. He has shared the bill with international jazz icon Herbie Hancock and has worked with such noteworthy musicians as George Garzone, Walt Weiskopf, Red Rodney, Craig Handy, Bob Mintzer, and Marvin Stamm. His guitar work was also heard on the Fox Network show America’s Most Wanted.

George Garzone is known internationally for his work on tenor and soprano sax. A member of the influential and experimental jazz group, The Fringe, since 1972 and of the Grammy-winning Joe Lovano Nonet, he teaches at Berklee College of Music.

A veteran jazzman, Garzone has appeared on more than 20 recordings and has toured Europe with Jamaaladeen Tacuma and performed with Danilo Perez, Joe Lovano, Jack DeJohnette, Rachel Z and John Patitucci among others.

As jazz educator, Garzone teaches at the Berklee College of Music. He has also taught at New England Conservatory, Longy School of Music, New York University, Manhattan School of Music, Northeastern University and the New School University. He pioneered the triadic chromatic approach and his students have included Joshua Redman, Branford Marsalis, Teadross Avery, Luciana Souza, Mark Turner, Donny McCaslin, Doug Yates and Danilo Perez.

In 1995 he recorded a tribute to Stan Getz on NYC called Alone. Four’s and Two’s followed a year later with compatriot Joe Lovano which earned him four stars in Downbeat magazine. In 1999 Garzone returned with Moodiology and Fringe in New York was released in summer 2000. He is a member of the Grammy-winning Joe Lovano Nonet, and performed and recorded with this group at the Village Vanguard.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Mainstay sells advance tickets online through Instant Seats. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org. Follow the Buy Tickets link to buy tickets at the advance price. If you would rather pay at the door, you can make a reservation by calling 410-639-9133 and paying by cash or check at the door.

