Highlights from Congressman Andy Harris’ Town Hall Meeting

While 1st District Congressman Andy Harris has hosted dozens of town hall meetings since he took office in 2011, it is unlikely that he has ever experienced anything like what took place at Chesapeake College Friday evening. With a standing room only crowd over 900 in size, the Congressman attempted to respond to a number of pre written questions on health care, the Trump administration, immigration reform, and the health of the Chesapeake Bay to a generally hostile crowd of Mid-Shore residents.

Here are a few highlights from this evening’s event.

This video is approximately fourteen minutes in length. A broadcast of the entire meeting will air on the Avalon Foundation’s MCTV in Talbot County Monday at 3pm and 9pm.