Strong Season Opener for Gunston Crew

Gunston Crew opened its season strong taking home two first place medals at the Bladensburg Invitational hosted by DeMatha High School. Other crews participating were Annapolis Junior Rowing, Elizabeth Seton (girls), Walter Johnson, St. John’s College High School, Montgomery Boat Club and Bishop O’Connell High School.

Gunston entered 7 events and came home with 5 wins in the following categories:

Boys Varsity 4 – 1st

Girls Varsity 8 – 1st

Boys Novice 8

Girls Novice 8

Boys 3rd Varsity 4

“It was a great way to start our spring season,” said Head Coach Nicole Stimpson. “Almost all of our boats were able to get in solid racing experience today with two races each. Having a time trial and a final allowed them to review any issues they may have had in the morning and come back out fresh and focused for their final.”

Gunston Crew continues their season this Saturday, April 1 at home with a duel with St. Paul’s Boys and Episcopal’s Girls.