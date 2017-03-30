Spring Break Programs at Kent County Public Library

Looking for things to do during spring break? Put Kent County Public Library’s free programs for kids on your calendar!
Birds with Beth
Thursday, April 13 | 1:30pm
Chestertown Branch
Flap your wings and fly on over for an afternoon learning about birds with Beth Hill from 4-H. We will look at bird houses, bird food, feathers and a real live bird!
Family Movie – The Secret Life of Pets
Thursday, April 13 | 4pm
North County Branch
Bring a blanket and snuggle up on our carpet as we enjoy a laid-back afternoon movie at the library! Popcorn will be provided.
Minecraft
Monday, April 17 | 11am
Chestertown Branch
Join us for a joint gaming session at the library. Minecraft is a game about breaking and placing blocks in a virtual world where the only limit is your imagination. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, join us for a morning edition of multiplayer Minecraft.
Space is very limited and registration is required. Ages 8+
Let’s Get Crafty with Altered Books
Monday, April 17 | 4pm
Chestertown Branch
Altered books can be a great way to turn an old book into a work of art. We will provide books, art supplies, and ideas at this hands-on crafting day. Fun for all ages!
KCPL programs are free of charge. For more information about any of these programs or to register for Minecraft, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.
