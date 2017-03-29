Working Artists Forum Annual Show Opens at Chesapeake College

by

On Monday, April 3rd, the Working Artists Forum (WAF) will open their Annual Spring Show at Chesapeake College in the Todd Performing Arts Center. Member artists of WAF will display original paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel, along with works in pen and ink, mixed media and printmaking. The Spring Show at Chesapeake College is a yearly judged event, showcasing talented member artists united in an exhibition that displays an exhilarating diversity of style and technique.

The Working Artists Forum is a non-profit organization of 90 professional artists who meet monthly at the Academy Art Museum in Easton for discussions, demonstrations and critiques by acclaimed artists. Membership is established by a jury composed of fellow artists. WAF members actively exhibit their work separately and together, and have pieces in private and corporate collections throughout the United States and internationally.

David Diaz, a formally trained, award winning plein air painter and teacher, currently based in Annapolis, Maryland, will be the judge for this show. Mr. Diaz’s works are included in collections within the United States, Europe and Asia.

The Working Artists Forum Spring Show at Chesapeake College is free and open to the public, Monday through Friday and during specially scheduled weekend performances. This show will hang in the lobby gallery of the Todd Performing Arts Center throughout the month of April. For more information about the Working Artists Forum, please see their website: www.workingartistsforum.com.