Women’s League announces Grand Raffle Winner

The Women’s League of Washington College announced the Grand Raffle winner of a Weekend at Great Oak Manor at the organization’s annual Spring Scholarship Luncheon. Mary Carlisle, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker and a Chestertown resident, was the lucky winner. Included in the luxury package is a two night stay at the bayside inn and a dinner at Barbara’s on the Bay in Betterton.

Funds raised through the luncheon are used to provide scholarships for a local female student at Washington College. The winning ticket was drawn by Kathryn Nordhoff, one of the two Women’s League’s 2016 scholarship recipients. Kathryn, a senior psychology major at the college, graciously thanked luncheon guests for their role in raising funds for scholarships such as hers.

Since its founding in 1951, the Women’s League of Washington College has contributed more than $350,000 to the College. Its mission is to “foster closer relationships between the college and the community and to sponsor scholarships and other projects to benefit the college.” The organization is open to all interested women; it is not necessary to be a graduate of the college to participate.

For further information please visit www.FaceBook.com/WLofWC.