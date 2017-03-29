Short Story Discussion: “Man of All Work” by Richard Wright

Dr. Alisha Knight, Associate Professor of English and American Studies at Washington College, will facilitate a discussion of the complex themes in Richard Wright’s short story “Man of All Work,” one of eight stories included in Eight Men. This special meeting of The Book Group is a Museum on Main Street event offered in support of “The Way We Worked” exhibit on display at Sumner Hall March 31-May 18.
Members of The Book Group meet monthly for a continuing exploration and discussion of works by African American authors. New members are always welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information or to request a copy of Eight Men, please call 410.778.3636.
The Way We Worked, an exhibition created by the National Archives, is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Maryland Humanities. For more information about Museum on Main Street events taking place in Kent County, visit Sumner Hall at garpost25.org/the-way-we-worked.
Wednesday, April 12 | 5pm
Chestertown Branch
